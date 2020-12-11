© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Pasco, Pinellas, Hernando Reach New Weekly Highs For Coronavirus

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Kerry Sheridan
Published December 11, 2020 at 8:32 PM EST
The Florida Department of Health dashboard shows 19,714 resident deaths and 263 non resident deaths.
Florida Department of Health
The Florida Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard for Friday, December 11.

The Tampa Bay region marked its second highest number of cases in a single week, nearing the peak for weekly cases that came in mid-July.

Pasco, Pinellas, and Hernando Counties reached new record highs for coronavirus cases this week, as Pasco reported its highest daily total on Friday with 327 new cases, according to state health figures.

The Florida Department of Health's latest report shows 13,186 more people in the Tampa Bay region tested positive this week, just behind the week ending July 17 when 13,860 cases were reported.

In terms of new weekly highs, Pinellas posted 2,810 new cases since last Friday, while Pasco saw 1,615 new cases, and Hernando added 528.

Statewide, 11,699 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Thursday, bringing Florida's total to 1,106,396 cases.

Florida recorded 126 deaths from complications due to COVID-19 since Thursday. The statewide death toll now stands at 19,977 people.

While the deaths were recorded Friday, they may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

Across Florida, 4,620 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as the primary diagnosis. That's up 66 from a day earlier.

State Totals (as of Friday, Dec. 11):

  • Positive Tests – 1,106.396
  • Deaths – 19,977

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 11,699 | Deaths - 126

Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 2,499 | Deaths - 22

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 163,413 tests | Positivity Rate – 7.9%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Dec. 11: 11,699/126
  • Dec. 10: 11,335/135
  • Dec. 9: 9,592/89
  • Dec. 8: 7,985/98
  • Dec. 7: 7,711/106
  • Dec. 6: 8,436/96
  • Dec. 5: 10,431/91
  • Dec. 4: 10,177/124
  • Dec. 3: 10,870/100
  • Dec. 2: 9,994/96
  • Dec. 1: 8,847/82
  • Nov. 30: 6,658/98
  • Nov. 29: 7,364/59
  • Nov. 28: 6,276/81

(Go to the Florida Counties tab below for a breakdown of cases and deaths by county):

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronaviruscoronavirus deathsCoronavirus FloridaCoronavirus Tampa Baycoronavirus in Hillsborough CountyCoronavirus Pinellas CountyCOVID-19COVID-19 Tampa BayCOVID-19 FloridaCOVID-19 Pinellas CountyCOVID-19 Hillsborough CountyCOVID-19 Pasco CountyCOVID-19 Deaths
Kerry Sheridan
Kerry Sheridan is a reporter and co-host of All Things Considered at WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Kerry Sheridan

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.

Related Content