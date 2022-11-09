© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ELECTION RESULTS: How Florida voted for the state House, Senate, and local referendums

LIVE UPDATES

Live updates on Nicole

Published November 9, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST
Satellite image of Tropical Storm Nicole
NOAA

Get the latest news and information on Nicole from WUSF

LATEST FROM THE STATE: Visit FloridaDisaster.org

STORM UPDATES: From the National Hurricane Center

POWER OUTAGES: Track outages across the region

EVACUATION ZONES: How to find out if you're in an evacuation zone

Follow Florida Storms on Twitter, and download the Florida Storms mobile app

Closures ahead of Nicole

Link Copied

By Daylina Miller

Posted 1668026377329

Tropical Storm Warnings have now spread into North Central Florida with Nicole expected to bring heavy winds and rain to much of the state on Thursday.

Schools across the greater Tampa Bay region will be closed on Thursday, along with universities and government offices.

Here a list of closures, shelters, and sandbag locations throughout the area. This list will be updated as more information becomes available.