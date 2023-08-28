Live updates on Idalia

Hernando County has announced a voluntary evacuation for all areas west of U.S. 19, which includes evacuation zones A, B, and C. All residents living in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes county wide, are included.

Meanwhile, Citrus County is urging all citizens and businesses to make preparations. Residents living in campers, recreational vehicles, tents, other structures unable to withstand the winds of a tropical storm, or along the west side of U.S. Highway 19, are advised to voluntarily evacuate.

Residents are advised to seek safe shelter with family or friends that reside in a safe structure. If this is not a possibility, a public shelter will open at 12 p.m. Monday, August 28, 2023 at:

West Hernando Middle School - Special Needs

14325 Ken Austin Pkwy., Brooksville

If you are needing the Special Needs Shelter and have a pet, transportation from either your house or shelter location for your pet is done through Animal Control with Hernando County Sheriff's Office. Please call Hernando County Public Information Center at 352-754-4083 starting at 8 a.m. Monday to arrange pick-up.

D. S. Parrott Middle School - General Population and Pet Friendly

19220 Youth Dr., Brooksville