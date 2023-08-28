LIVE UPDATES
Live updates on Idalia
Get the latest news and information on Idalia from WUSF
STORM UPDATES: From the National Hurricane Center
SANDBAGS: Where to get sandbags ahead of Idalia
LATEST FROM THE STATE: Visit FloridaDisaster.org
EVACUATION ZONES: How to find out if you're in an evacuation zone
Follow Florida Storms on X, and download the Florida Storms mobile app
Voluntary evacuations in Hernando, Citrus
Hernando County has announced a voluntary evacuation for all areas west of U.S. 19, which includes evacuation zones A, B, and C. All residents living in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes county wide, are included.
Meanwhile, Citrus County is urging all citizens and businesses to make preparations. Residents living in campers, recreational vehicles, tents, other structures unable to withstand the winds of a tropical storm, or along the west side of U.S. Highway 19, are advised to voluntarily evacuate.
Residents are advised to seek safe shelter with family or friends that reside in a safe structure. If this is not a possibility, a public shelter will open at 12 p.m. Monday, August 28, 2023 at:
West Hernando Middle School - Special Needs
14325 Ken Austin Pkwy., Brooksville
If you are needing the Special Needs Shelter and have a pet, transportation from either your house or shelter location for your pet is done through Animal Control with Hernando County Sheriff's Office. Please call Hernando County Public Information Center at 352-754-4083 starting at 8 a.m. Monday to arrange pick-up.
D. S. Parrott Middle School - General Population and Pet Friendly
19220 Youth Dr., Brooksville
Sandbag locations open across Tampa Bay
Some counties and cities are opening sandbag locations.
This includes Tampa, which has opened three sandbag distribution sites:
- Himes Avenue Complex 4501 S. Himes Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
- Al Barnes Park 2902 N. 32nd Street, Tampa, FL 33605
- MacFarlane Park 1700 N MacDill Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607 (Site between Maxwell and Renfrew)
The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice.
People must show identification verifying residence within the city limits. There is a 10 bag limit.
Here are the other sandbag locations that are open across the region.
Tax-free hurricane preparation
Florida’s second Disaster Preparedness Tax Holiday runs through Friday, Sept. 8.
It allows Florida residents to save on hurricane preparedness supplies.
Consumers can purchase qualifying supplies, including dog or cat food, ice, generators, radios and more.
Here's a list of items that can be purchased tax-free.
Pasco-Hernando State College closing Tuesday and Wednesday
Classes at Pasco-Hernando State College will take place Monday, but campuses will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Classes are expected to resume on Thursday.
Citrus County schools closing
Schools in Citrus County will be open on a half-day Monday and closed Tuesday and Wednesday, as emergency officials have mandated schools be used as shelters.
All after-school programs and extra-curricular activities are cancelled beginning Monday afternoon until further notice.
DeSantis returns to Florida
Crises at home pose a new test for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose presidential campaign travels are now up in the air as his state mourns a racially motivated shooting in Jacksonville and prepares for a tropical storm.
A day after appearing in Iowa, DeSantis was back in the state capital of Tallahassee on Sunday for a news conference on Tropical Storm Idalia. He urged Floridians to heed the advice of emergency managers. He also offered condolences and condemned the killing of three Black people by a white man who authorities say left behind a suicide note, a will, and writings with racist material.
DeSantis’ campaign schedule had called for him to be in South Carolina Monday for a town hall in Kershaw and a barbecue with Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., in Anderson. It was not immediately clear where he would go forward with those appearances.
Asked whether he would be in Florida this week, DeSantis responded, “I’m here. I’m here.”