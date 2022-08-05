Live: NPR 2022 election updates
-
Even as he’s facing a tough reelection campaign in Arizona, Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly is hopeful that he’ll be able to continue working in Congress with…
-
The hotly contested U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania is one of the most closely watched matchups, and one of the most expensive. NPR's Windsor Johnston…
-
A strong cold front is hitting Montana on Election Day, forcing voters to cope with snow, slippery roads and subfreezing temperatures to reach polling…
-
Although women have made up a majority of the electorate for decades, they are still underrepresented in elected office. Concerted efforts among political…
-
In the sharply divided state of Wisconsin, significant safeguards are in place to ensure a secure election.Election officials say there are no credible…
-
As we headed into the final week of voting, it looked like some of the Democrats' key bases were less enthusiastic about voting than the Republicans'…
-
We want to take a quick moment to remind everyone that, though the polls will start to close today, it may take a long time — even days or weeks — to see…
-
What's the top issue that voters are rallying around this election? It depends on which voters you ask. Inflation has continued to be the top overall…
-
Thirty-six governor seats are on ballots this year, and of those, only nine races are ranked as competitive by The Cook Political Report.These five are…
-
When it comes to state legislative elections, Republicans are dominating. Before 2010, Democrats had control of 60 legislative chambers, compared with 37…