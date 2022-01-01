Lily Theisen

I am the Social Media Intern for the Spring of 2022.

This is my second straight semester with WUSF. In the fall of 2021, I was the digital services and brand management intern for WUSF's The Zest Podcast.

I have also previously worked as a contributor for The Crow’s Nest at the USF St. Petersburg campus and as a reporter for NPR’s Next Generation Radio 2022 Florida Newsroom.

Currently, I am in my third year at the University of South Florida, pursuing a degree in digital communication and multimedia journalism. I am also the team captain of the nationally ranked women’s varsity sailing team.

I credit my interest in public radio to my passion for informing the public through media to help create a better understanding of the world and each other.