Leonardo Santos is the WUSF Social Media Intern for the summer of 2021.

He is a Tampa native and has lived in the area all his life. He prefers to be called “Leo” because it saves time and is easier to say.

Leo attends the University of South Florida and is majoring in Mass Communications with a concentration in Broadcast News. He is a sports correspondent for the Oracle, covering USF men's and women's soccer, and is also a reporter for Florida Focus, covering local news.

He believes being a journalist is the perfect platform to give back to his community by shining light on the good and exposing the bad.

Leo hopes to take his journalism skills to the sports and music media industry, specifically the soccer and hip-hop worlds. He hopes to work for a media company one day where he can host shows and interview athletes or music artists.

During his free time, you can catch Leo playing soccer at a local park, watching soccer games, or working out and listening to rap music.

