Leda Alvim is the WUSF/Health News Florida intern for the fall of 2021.

Born and raised in Brazil, Leda moved to the U.S. in 2016 to pursue higher education abroad and, two years later, became a Bull in summer 2018.

During her first year, she joined The Oracle, USF’s student newspaper, where she now leads a team of 20+ writers as Editor in Chief.

With a heart set in news, Leda plans to graduate with a degree in mass communications in December, and wants to continue telling stories across her community.