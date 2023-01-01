Leadership Giving
Donors giving $1,200 or more annually to WUSF Public Media enjoy exclusive access to special cultural offerings, advance notice of station events, travel opportunities and invitations to tour WUSF Public Media studios. Levels of recognition are cumulative.
Leadership Society – $10,000+ annual contribution. WUSF’s most impactful group of annual members whose generosity is honored in personal, meaningful ways. Leadership society donors are true insiders and will receive all Cornerstone benefits.
Cornerstone Members – $1,200 annual contribution
- Special offerings to WUSF Public Media sponsored events.
Cornerstone Partners – $2,500 annual contribution
- Sponsor a challenge for an upcoming on-air campaign.
- Studio visit to put faces to voices of your favorite hosts and journalists.
- Invitation to observe a live broadcast from the WUSF and/or WSMR studios.
Cornerstone Leaders – $5,000 annual contribution
- Celebrate a special occasion or remember a loved one by sponsoring a day of live radio on WUSF 89.7 or Classical WSMR.
- Invitation to a live in-studio performance with a chance to meet and chat with the artists.
- Attend a recording of WUSF’s signature public affairs show, Florida Matters.
Leadership Society donors are a select group of WUSF Public Media’s most dedicated supporters who make a charitable investment of $10,000 and above. These philanthropic visionaries make an impact that empowers WUSF’s mission to provide meaningful and relevant content that enhances our community’s quality of life, on Classical WSMR and WUSF 89.7.
Donors at this level are connected and recognized in exclusive ways including:
- Special access to station leaders and talented program hosts, reporters and producers
- Priority registration for WUSF Public Media’s most sought-after occasions including the NPR Collective in Washington D.C.
- The opportunity for special VIP seating at select events with the chance to meet with some of public radio’s most interesting personalities
- Open invitations to live performances in our Tampa and Sarasota Live Performance & Broadcast Studios
Gifts are annual commitments and may be combined with other giving to WUSF Public Media.
Leadership Society Recognition Levels:
- $50,000 – PRODUCER
- $25,000 – DIRECTOR
- $10,000 – HOST
The WUSF Legacy Society honors the people who care so deeply about the future of public broadcasting that they have made a commitment of any size to the station through their estates.
Legacy gifts include:
- Bequests from a will or trust
- Gift annuities and other life-income gifts
- Retirement plans or life insurance policies that name WUSF as a beneficiary
WUSF recognizes the philanthropic leadership of Legacy Society donors through benefits including:
- Invitations to special events
- Tours of the WUSF studios, including lunch with station staff
- Inclusion in the University of South Florida President's Council Legacy Society
Invest in the power of public media.