Katrine Bruner is the WUSF/Health News Florida intern for spring 2022.

I am currently a freshman at New College of Florida in Sarasota, and I plan on majoring in Environmental Studies with a focus on environmental journalism.

I've lived in Bloomington, Indiana for most of my life.

Before moving to Florida for school, I spent my last 3 years in Indiana as a news intern for the town’s local community radio station where I produced features and news briefs for the daily local news broadcasts.

Other than writing my heart out, I enjoy rock climbing, running, soaking up the sun, and hanging out with my cat Gretchen.