KFF Health News

Where trees are growing — and who has access to their shade — affects health and well-being, especially in Florida, one of the hottest states in the country.
Public health officials fear that requiring COVID-19 vaccinations on the job would create a noisy, counterproductive backlash.
The pandemic was the dominant — but not the only — health policy story of 2020. In this Kaiser Health News podcast, panelists look at some of the year's biggest non-coronavirus stories.
For years, manufacturers of ventilators and other medical equipment have kept a tight grip on the ability of hospitals to service and repair those...
The number of people hospitalized because of amphetamine use is skyrocketing in the United States, but the resurgence of the drug largely has been...
Health care proved important but apparently not pivotal in the 2018 midterm elections on Tuesday as voters gave Democrats control of the U.S. House,...
With frustration growing among Americans who are being charged exorbitant prices for medical treatment, a bipartisan group of senators Tuesday unveiled...
As she nears death at age 92, former first lady Barbara Bush’s announcement that she is seeking “comfort care” is shining a light — and stirring debate ...
In a refrigerator in the coroner’s office in Marion County, Ind., rows of vials await testing. They contain blood, urine and vitreous, the fluid...
The recent school shootings in Florida and Maryland have focused attention on the National Rifle Association’s clout in state and federal lobbying...