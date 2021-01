Josuan Rodriguez is a WUSF/ USF Zimmerman School digital news intern for the spring of 2021.

Originally from Auburndale, Florida, he was raised in the Tampa Bay area.

After considering a multitude of different fields and career paths, Josuan has decided to work on becoming a member of the press.

He is a student in the USF Zimmerman School of Advertising and Mass Communications.

Ultimately, the desire to tell good stories is what drives Josuan to want to work in the media.