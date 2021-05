Jorgelina Manna-Rea is a WUSF/USF Zimmerman School digital news intern for the summer of 2021.

Now a rising senior, Jorgelina has spent the last three years on the University of South Florida Tampa campus, studying news-editorial journalism.

She's also served as a staff writer and assistant news editor at USF's student newspaper, The Oracle, and has previously interned at WMBB-13 News in Panama City Beach.