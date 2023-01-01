João Victor Pina

My story begins a few thousand miles south, in the heart of Rio, Brazil. As an international student at USF, many things have been challenging and thrilling over the last couple of years, but none of them has been as exciting as working in a traditional and esteemed newsroom like WUSF 89.7.

When the pandemic hit, I stumbled upon podcasts and radio news. These longer-format programs with raw and unfiltered stories and conversations just felt like a direct line into someone’s thoughts. I loved how engaging it was to listen to these captivating audio pieces.

That was when I decided to sketch ideas for my very own podcast that would come about in the following years, “Três É Par Podcast," where I shared the tales of Brazilian students navigating life in the U.S.

Now, as a Junior double majoring in International Relations and Mass Communications, the opportunity to work at WUSF as a Rush Family Radio News Intern is a blessing and will tell what lies ahead in my future in broadcast news.