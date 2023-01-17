Joanna Keen

I am just starting to spread my wings in the world of professional journalism, and I couldn’t bemore happy to be an intern here at WUSF.

I major in journalism at the University of Florida, where I have logged countless hours working for WUFT News. That newsroom has given me a sampling of all areas of the newsroom, but I especially loved to play the role of editor and producer. The pursuit of that dream brought me to WUSF.

In addition to telling stories, I also love to read them in books of all sizes and types. I am most happy when I am writing poetry, playing any sport, or just existing in the presence of my friends.

I grew up in Florida, taking walks in the woods and along the beaches. It is forever my home.

I started at WUSF in January, 2023, and you can look to me for news you can use, as I hope to provide information on community events as well as the challenges the Tampa Bay area faces.