I’m WUSF’s newest summer intern, but I won’t be fetching coffee.

I’ve had bylines for WUSF before, as well as the Miami Herald, Bradenton Herald, and WLRN.

I’ve lived in Gainesville for the past three years pursuing a degree in journalism at the University of Florida, but having grown up along Florida’s beaches, I couldn’t pass up an opportunity to get back to my beloved Gulf Coast.

I’m passionate about telling Florida stories, whether those have to do with encroaching flood zones, hurricane relief efforts or starving manatees. If I haven’t given it away yet, I care deeply about the environment and am happiest when out in nature.

My favorite way to learn to navigate a new city is to bike it. If you have bike trails or story ideas to share, I’ll be equally receptive to both.

Contact Jack on Twitter @jack_prator or by email at jackprator@usf.edu