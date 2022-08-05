Hurricane Ian Updates From NPR
Here are the latest stories on Hurricane Ian from NPR.
Latest Stories
-
Officials in Venice, Fla., turned off the city’s drinking water Tuesday night, looking to protect its water plant and other infrastructure from Hurricane…
-
Hurricane Ian delivered an eerie omen to coastal Florida residents Wednesday morning as the powerful storm's winds pulled massive amounts of water away…
-
Some Florida cities are preemptively shuttering municipal services ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to produce dangerous weather…
-
Hurricane hunter pilots are accustomed to experiencing chaotic flying conditions — which makes the stunned reports of those who have flow into the center…
-
As Hurricane Ian comes ashore, officials are urging people to get inside and prepare to ride it out. Here are some of the places you can check for more…
-
A new satellite image from the University of Wisconsin-Madison posted this morning offers more clarification as to where exactly Hurricane Ian may hit…
-
'The worst is not yet here': Hillsborough, Pinellas county officials warn residents to stay shelteredThe “worst is not yet here,” Pinellas county officials said in an email Wednesday morning. “Our area could experience wind speeds up to 110 miles per…
-
According to a statement from Greg Chin, communications director for the Miami-Dade Aviation Department:"MIA is outside of the cone of concern for…
-
The outer eyewall of Hurricane Ian has reached Sanibel and Captiva Islands in Lee County, Fla.In an update, the National Hurricane Center says sustained…
-
At a briefing just before noon ET, the acting director of the National Hurricane Center painted a grim picture of the threat posed by Hurricane Ian and…
-
No state in the eastern U.S. has grown faster in recent years than Florida, which has added nearly 3 million residents since 2010.Now, the state is yet…
-
Hurricane Ian is projected to hit Florida this afternoon, but state officials say it’s already too late to evacuate from some areas in the southwestern…