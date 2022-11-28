Holiday Specials on WUSF 89.7

Tuesday 12/6 - Florida Matters

6:30-7:00pm

What’s next for regional transportation in Tampa Bay after the failure of another transportation initiative.

Tuesday 12/13 - Florida Matters

6:30-7:00pm

A look at a Pinellas County beach renourishment project that’s on hold because of a battle over securing easements on beachfront properties.

Saturday 12/17 - Tinsel Tales: NPR Christmas Favorites

4:00-5:00pm

All your favorite storytellers from the NPR archives! David Sedaris, Bailey White, John Henry Faulk and others share their own stories that touch on the meaning of Christmas. Santaland Diaries included!

Sunday 12/18 - Hanukkah Lights 2022

1:00-2:00pm

A perennial NPR favorite, and a WUSF tradition! This year features the best Hanukkah Lights stories from the past 30 years - wonderfully read by hosts Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

Tuesday 12/20 - Florida Matters

6:30-7:00pm

A year-in-review roundtable with local reporters.

Christmas Eve - Saturday 12/24 ~ Jonathan Winters’ A Christmas Carol

7:00-8:00p

Join us for this WUSF holiday tradition – one for the whole family! Master comedian Jonathan Winters presents a distinctive reading of Dickens' holiday classic, with a special performing edition prepared by Dickens for his own presentations. Also features NPR’s Mimi Kennedy, and host NPR’s Susan Samberg.

Christmas Eve - Saturday 12/24 ~ Joy to the World – A Holiday in Pink

9:00-10:00pm

(repeats Christmas Day 12.25, 4-5pm)

The internationally acclaimed “little orchestra" Pink Martini bedecks the airwaves with festive holiday songs from across the globe. From timeless classics to rarely heard gems, hear a multi-denominational, multi-cultural jubilee, overflowing with enough holiday spirit to warm your entire family. Hosted by All Things Considered’s Ari Shapiro.

Christmas Day - Sunday 12/25 ~ Joy to the World – A Holiday in Pink

4:00-5:00pm

(repeat broadcast)

Tuesday 12/27 - Florida Matters

6:30– 7:00pm

The ‘best stories’ from this past year.

Tuesday 1/3/23 - Florida Matters

6:30-7:00pm

A newsmaker ‘year-in review’ interview with one of our Tampa Bay Region mayors - and a preview of next year’s priorities.