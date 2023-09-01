Swim advisory issued for some Pinellas County beaches due to high bacteria levels

Just in time for the holiday weekend, the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County is issuing a public health advisory for Clearwater Beach, Mandalay Park, and Sand Key due to high bacteria levels.

Samples taken at the beaches were above the threshold for enterococci bacteria, according to a press release. Enterococci can cause disease, infections or rashes. The department said this poses a risk to the bathing public and does not recommend swimming.

The beaches have been resampled and results are pending. Once resampling shows normal bacteria levels, the advisory will be lifted.

The high bacteria levels are an indication of fecal pollution, which can come from stormwater runoff, according to the release. Storm surge can also bring contaminants into the water and temporarily increase bacteria counts.

The department recommends keeping open cuts or sores clean by washing them with soap and water and applying antibiotic cream to reduce the risk of infection.

The advisory comes in the wake of Hurricane Idalia, which decimated many Pinellas County beaches.

Federal hurricane experts are also warning people to avoid swimming this holiday weekend due to the risk of rip currents.

