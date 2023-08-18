© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida

New cases of locally acquired dengue were reported in Broward and Miami-Dade

Health News Florida | By Alexa Herrera
Published August 18, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT
National Mosquito Control Awareness Week is here, and the Pinellas County Mosquito Control center wants people to be aware of the dangers the bugs can pose to their health.
Wikimedia Commons

There have been 10 cases in South Florida this year. Eight in Miami-Dade and two in Broward.

Four new cases of the locally acquired mosquito-borne illness dengue fever were reported in Broward and Miami-Dade counties between July 30 and August 5 by the Florida Department of Health.

There have been 10 locally acquired cases in Florida this year. Eight in Miami-Dade and two in Broward.

Forty-three cases in persons that had international travel were reported in the state during the week. In 2023, 190 travel-associated dengue cases have been reported in Florida.

Symptoms include fever, headache, eye pain, muscle and joint pain, and bleeding. There is no treatment, but according to the health department it is rarely fatal.

To prevent this, the department recommends draining standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying. Other precautions: cover skin with clothing, use mosquito repellent, and cover doors and windows with screens.

Escambia, Jefferson, Nassau, Orange, Polk, St. Johns and Walton counties are under a mosquito-borne illness advisory. Broward, Manatee, Miami-Dade and Sarasota counties are under a mosquito-borne illness alert.

Tags
Health News Florida MosquitoesMosquito-Borne IllnessDenguedengue feverFlorida Department of Health
