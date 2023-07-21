© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida

Johns Hopkins All Children's facility in Tampa remains evacuated after hazmat call

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published July 21, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT
Two first responders wearing silver hazmat suits
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
/
Courtesy
About 80 people were evacuated after employees called 911 when they smelled an odor coming from the MRI room at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Outpatient Center in Tampa.

The building is being ventilated after crews found 30 lithium-ion batteries that were swelling and releasing gas. Two had ruptured.

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Outpatient Center in Tampa remained closed Friday following a hazmat incident.

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, about 80 people were evacuated Thursday after employees called 911 when they smelled an odor coming from the MRI room.

When emergency personnel arrived, they found 30 lithium-ion batteries — weighing about 100 pounds each — were swelling and releasing gas, according to a release.

Two of those batteries had ruptured, fire officials said later Thursday.

The batteries have been safely taken from the building, and will be removed from the property, according to the release.

The building will also be ventilated until the air is safe.

Crews from Pasco County Fire Rescue assisted in the call.

Three employees were taken to a local hospital for respiratory concerns, and 10 others were being evaluated.

No first responders were injured.

Hazmat crews put a battery in a garbage can
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
/
Courtesy
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews removed 30 lithium-ion batteries — weighing about 100 pounds each — from Johns Hopkins All-Children’s Outpatient Center in Tampa on July 20, 2023.

Health News Florida Johns Hopkins All Children's HospitalHillsborough County Fire Rescue
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello
