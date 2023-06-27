Health officials issue a statewide advisory after four malaria cases were found in Sarasota County

© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Florida Department of Health issued a statewide “mosquito-borne illness” advisory after four cases of malaria were confirmed in Sarasota County.
parianto keraton/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
The Florida Department of Health issued a statewide “mosquito-borne illness” advisory after four cases of malaria were confirmed in Sarasota County.

The Florida Department of Health reported the second case of locally acquired malaria in the county earlier this month.

The Florida Department of Health on Monday issued a statewide “mosquito-borne illness” advisory after four cases of malaria were confirmed in Sarasota County.

Malaria is transmitted through infected mosquitoes.

“Residents throughout the state should take precautions by applying bug spray, avoiding areas with high mosquito populations, and wearing long pants and shirts when possible — especially during sunrise and sunset when mosquitoes are most active,” the advisory said.

“The department continues to work closely with local partners and county mosquito control. Aerial and ground mosquito spraying continues to be conducted in these areas to mitigate the risk of further transmission.”

The advisory did not say when the Sarasota County cases were confirmed, but it said the four people “have been treated and have recovered.”

Symptoms of malaria include fever, chills, sweating, nausea, vomiting and headaches.

