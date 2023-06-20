© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida

DeSantis signs off on managed care pilot for people with developmental disabilities

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published June 20, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT
Gov. Ron DeSantis held a budget-signing event in Fort Pierce on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed off on creating a pilot program to provide Medicaid managed-care services to people with developmental disabilities.

Under the bill, the pilot program will be created in Miami-Dade, Monroe, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee and Polk counties.

The pilot was included in a broader health care bill (SB 2510) that DeSantis signed Thursday with the state budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Lawmakers in 2011 approved an overhaul of the Medicaid system that has led to most beneficiaries receiving services through managed-care plans. But services for people with developmental disabilities have been provided through such things as what is known as the state’s iBudget program.

Enrollment will be voluntary.

If necessary, the state Agency for Health Care Administration will request federal approval of the program by Sept. 1, with enrollment starting by Jan. 31.

Medicaid is jointly funded by the state and federal governments, with federal laws governing much of the program.

The pilot program comes after long-running concerns about people with developmental disabilities being stuck on a waiting list for services.

