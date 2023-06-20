DeSantis signs off on managed care pilot for people with developmental disabilities

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed off on creating a pilot program to provide Medicaid managed-care services to people with developmental disabilities.

The pilot was included in a broader health care bill (SB 2510) that DeSantis signed Thursday with the state budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Lawmakers in 2011 approved an overhaul of the Medicaid system that has led to most beneficiaries receiving services through managed-care plans. But services for people with developmental disabilities have been provided through such things as what is known as the state’s iBudget program.

Under the bill, the pilot program will be created in Miami-Dade, Monroe, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee and Polk counties.

Enrollment will be voluntary.

If necessary, the state Agency for Health Care Administration will request federal approval of the program by Sept. 1, with enrollment starting by Jan. 31.

Medicaid is jointly funded by the state and federal governments, with federal laws governing much of the program.

The pilot program comes after long-running concerns about people with developmental disabilities being stuck on a waiting list for services.

