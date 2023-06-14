© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida

As the 1-year anniversary of Roe v. Wade nears, how have you been impacted?

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Published June 14, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT
Protesters attend an abortion rights rally in St. Petersburg on May 3, 2022.
Octavio Jones
/
WUSF Public Media
Protesters attend an abortion rights rally in St. Petersburg on May 3, 2022.

Has your health care been affected, or have you become more politically active? Tell us how the landmark ruling has impacted you.

It’s been nearly one year since the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade, which for decades had protected the right to abortion access in the U.S.

Since then, many states like Florida have made it harder for women and people who become pregnant to get abortions in their communities.

As we approach the one-year anniversary of this landmark decision, we want to hear your thoughts. Has your health care been affected as a result? Have you become more politically active to fight for or against abortion rights? Or have you been having conversations about abortion with friends and family?

Let us know by filling out the form below, and if you’re willing, we may get in touch with you. Thanks for being a part of the conversation.

Stephanie Colombini
I cover health care for WUSF and the statewide journalism collaborative Health News Florida. I’m passionate about highlighting community efforts to improve the quality of care in our state and make it more accessible to all Floridians. I’m also committed to holding those in power accountable when they fail to prioritize the health needs of the people they serve.
