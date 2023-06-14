As the 1-year anniversary of Roe v. Wade nears, how have you been impacted?

It’s been nearly one year since the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade, which for decades had protected the right to abortion access in the U.S.

Since then, many states like Florida have made it harder for women and people who become pregnant to get abortions in their communities.

As we approach the one-year anniversary of this landmark decision, we want to hear your thoughts. Has your health care been affected as a result? Have you become more politically active to fight for or against abortion rights? Or have you been having conversations about abortion with friends and family?

Let us know by filling out the form below, and if you’re willing, we may get in touch with you. Thanks for being a part of the conversation.