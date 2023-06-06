A federal court pauses Florida’s gender-affirming care ban for minors

A federal court has blocked Florida from enforcing recent restrictions on gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle issued a preliminary injunction on Tuesday morning in a lawsuit filed by parents of transgender youth and several legal groups that advocate for the LGBTQ community.

The suit challenges rules implemented by the Florida Boards of Medicine and Osteopathic Medicine in March that bar doctors from prescribing puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and some surgeries to new patients under the age of 18 as treatment for gender dysphoria.

Lawyers updated the suit last month to also challenge provisions in SB 254, a law Gov. Ron DeSantis signed on May 17 that codified those rules into statute with added criminal and civil penalties.

The order allows the families in the suit to access this care for their children while the legal challenge to the bans continues.

“My husband and I have been heartbroken and worried sick about not being able to care for our daughter in the way we know she needs,” said one of the anonymous plaintiffs, who is listed in the suit as Jane Doe filing on behalf of her daughter, Susan Doe, in a press release.

“I’m sure most any parent can imagine the sense of powerlessness that comes from being unable to do something as basic as get medical care for your child. Today my entire family is breathing a huge sigh of relief knowing we can now access the treatment that we know will keep Susan healthy and allow her to continue being the happy, confident child she has been.”

The families are represented by Southern Legal Counsel, GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders, the National Center for Lesbian Rights, and the Human Rights Campaign, which collectively issued the following statement:

“Today’s ruling is a powerful affirmation of the humanity of transgender people, the efficacy of well-established, science-based medical care, and of the rights of parents to make informed healthcare decisions for their children. The court recognized the profound harm the state of Florida is causing by forcing parents to watch their kids suffer rather than provide them with safe and effective care that will allow them to thrive. We are incredibly relieved that these Florida parents can continue to get healthcare for their children while we proceed to challenge these bans and eventually see them fully overturned.”

The plaintiffs argued in the suit that SB 254 and the medical board rules are unconstitutional because they deny parents’ rights to make informed decisions about their children’s medical treatment, and that they violate the equal protection rights of transgender youth.

By issuing a preliminary injunction, Hinkle indicated that the plaintiffs are likely to succeed in their claims.

The state is expected to appeal. If an appellate court were to side with the state and toss out the temporary injunction, enforcement of the restrictions could resume.

