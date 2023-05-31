Manatee and Sarasota counties are urging caution after a case of mosquito-borne malaria

Health officials in Sarasota and Manatee counties are warning people after they confirmed a case of mosquito-borne malaria.

A press release from the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County said the one person who was infected spent extensive time outdoors.

They were treated promptly at a local hospital and have since recovered.

Authorities say the species of malaria, known as P. vivax, is not as fatal as other species and malaria is not transmitted from person to person.

Officials say they're conducting aerial and ground mosquito spraying in the affected areas to try to address the problem.

To protect yourself from this and other mosquito-borne diseases, take these following precautions:

