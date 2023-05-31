© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Manatee and Sarasota counties are urging caution after a case of mosquito-borne malaria

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Tashie Tierney
Published May 31, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
a crowd of mosquitos laying on a translucent surface
The Associated Press
/

A person who developed malaria after being bitten by a mosquito was treated promptly at a local hospital and has since recovered. Here's a list of preventative measures you can take to protect yourself.

Health officials in Sarasota and Manatee counties are warning people after they confirmed a case of mosquito-borne malaria.

A press release from the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County said the one person who was infected spent extensive time outdoors.

They were treated promptly at a local hospital and have since recovered.

Authorities say the species of malaria, known as P. vivax, is not as fatal as other species and malaria is not transmitted from person to person.

Officials say they're conducting aerial and ground mosquito spraying in the affected areas to try to address the problem.

To protect yourself from this and other mosquito-borne diseases, take these following precautions:

  • Use mosquito repellent that contains at least one of the following ingredients:
    • DEET (10-30%)
    • Picaridin
    • Oil of lemon eucalyptus
    • Para-menthane-diol
    • 2-undecanone
    • IR3535
  • Wear long sleeves and pants
  • Prevent mosquitoes from entering your home by ensuring screens on doors and windows are in good shape
  • Do not let pools of water accumulate around your home. This can include
    • Pet bowls
    • Garbage can lids
    • Bottles
    • Tires 
Tashie Tierney
Tashie Tierney is the WUSF Stephen Noble Digital News intern for summer of 2023.
