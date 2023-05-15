© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida

Blood banks in Central Florida prepare to roll out FDA's expanded blood donation policy

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published May 15, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT
A blood bag and tubes filled with blood.
Pixabay
The new FDA policy does away with a three-month waiting period before men who have sex with men can donate blood.

Central Florida blood banks will soon implement an expanded blood donation policy making it easier for men who have sex with men to donate blood.

The new FDA policy does away with a three-month waiting period before men who have sex with men can donate blood.

Moving forward, all donors will be screened using the same questionnaire that determines a person’s individual risk for HIV regardless of sexuality or gender identity.

Susan Forbes of OneBlood said they’re currently training workers to roll out the new policy in a couple of months throughout Florida.

“So all donors will now have the same set of questions," said Forbes. "This makes the MSM policy a thing of the past.”

Forbes said it's crucial that everyone who wants to, can donate blood.

“It makes blood donation more inclusive, it ensures all donors are treated equally and fairly and it enables more people the opportunity to donate blood and these are all great things," said Forbes.

The FDA’s MSM policy was first put in place in the 1980’s during the height of the AIDS epidemic.

Danielle Prieur
