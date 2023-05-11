UF Health Jacksonville picks a Connecticut leader as CEO

An executive at Connecticut's largest health care system will take over as CEO at UF Health Jacksonville, the health system announced Wednesday.

Patrick Green brings 25 years of experience in the health care industry to his new role as CEO of UF Health Jacksonville, most recently as executive vice president at Yale New Haven Health and president and CEO of Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.

Patrick Green has served as executive vice president of Yale New Haven Health and president and CEO of Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London since 2017. Yale New Haven Health comprises 30,000 employees and 8,200 medical staff, with net revenues of $6 billion.

Green will replace Russ Armistead, who returned to UF Health Jacksonville in 2021 on an interim basis after Leon L. Haley Jr. died in a personal watercraft accident in South Florida. Armistead also was CEO from 2013 to 2017.

Green is "a dynamic leader and change agent with a wide breadth of experience in health care, serving in top leadership roles for more than a decade,” Dr. David R. Nelson, senior vice president for health affairs at the University of Florida and president of UF Health, said in a news release.

“As one of the region’s most valuable assets, we are looking forward to growing our impact on the local economy, on innovations in the delivery of health care and on the education of future generations of health care providers and scientists,” Nelson said.

Green said it will be "an honor and privilege" to take over as CEO on July 10.

“There never has been a stronger commitment to ensuring a thriving UF Health Jacksonville," he said in the news release. "I look forward to partnering with our dedicated team and physician colleagues to further advance the mission of UF Health. Together we will improve the health of the communities we serve.”

Green has more than 25 years of experience in the health care industry. Before joining Yale New Haven Health, Green served as interim president at Centura Health in Lakewood, Colorado, after holding roles as senior executive vice president and chief administrative officer, and as chief operating officer.

Earlier in his career, Green held roles as associate chief operating officer at Denver Health and worked at UW Medicine in Seattle.

During his tenure at Yale New Haven Health, Green led the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic while also surpassing goals for the health system, UF Health said in the news release. He developed and implemented a strategic vision focused on offering high-quality care to patients, growing service lines and increasing market share, the release said.

“UF Health Jacksonville is a vital piece of our academic health center’s statewide footprint, and having strong, competent leadership at the helm there is critical,” UF President Ben Sasse said in the release. “Patrick’s stellar experience in the health care industry will no doubt help ensure we deliver on our promise of providing UF Health Jacksonville patients with the best possible life-changing, compassionate care."

