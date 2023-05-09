A new program will provide Florida first responders with free naloxone

An initiative launched by Attorney General Ashley Moody will provide Florida's first responders with free naloxone, a medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The “Helping Heroes” program will provide naloxone to law enforcement, firefighters and paramedics at select Walmart pharmacies in Florida, according to a press release from the attorney general‘s office. Moody announced the initiative Tuesday – on National Fentanyl Awareness Day – in Clearwater.

“We will make sure that those registered agencies and that those that serve them can go into Walmart, show their identification and get a replenishment of that drug from those participating stores,” Moody said.

Opioids are the main driver of drug overdose deaths in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2021, there were 80,816 overdose deaths involving opioids.

Moody said the program will increase the amount and availability of naloxone – also known by its brand name Narcan – in Florida.

“If you have a pulse, you have a purpose, and if we can give Floridians a second chance of life, maybe they can redefine and find that purpose and push through a challenging time in their life, and we can truly turn this tide,” Moody said.

The program is set to run until 2033, according to the release. Any Florida agency with licensed emergency responders can apply.

To apply to the program, click here. For resources and information on combating drug abuse, click here.

