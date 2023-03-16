© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida

New filings are submitted in a lawsuit challenging Florida's 15-week abortion ban

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published March 16, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT
Florida Supreme Court
Florida Supreme Court
In January, the Florida Supreme Court agreed to hear the case but has not yet set a date.

The groups filing briefs include Floridians for Reproductive Freedom, LatinoJustice, the National Council of Jewish Women, current and former local and state elected officials and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Seven organizations have filed amicus briefs urging the Florida Supreme Court to rule against the state's 15-week abortion ban.

In June, several healthcare providers and advocacy groups filed a lawsuit challenging the state's abortion ban as unconstitutional under the privacy clause of the Florida Constitution.

Daniel Tilley is legal director of the ACLU of Florida, one of the groups suing the state over the 15-week ban.

"Politicians have no place getting between patients and their doctors,” Tilley said. “They didn't have any place at the 15-week ban and they certainly don't have any place with this six-week ban. It would deny even more Floridians the ability to control their own lives, their own bodies, their own futures, and this is absolutely not something that Floridians support. It’s time for us to stop jumping through hoops and put an end to this blatantly unconstitutional law that takes the freedom of choice away from Floridians.”

Tilley says the legal briefs tell a range of stories that highlight the impact of Florida’s current 15-week ban.

“These amicus briefs make the clear case that pregnant people should be able to determine for themselves whether and when to have a child, free from governmental interference,” Tilley said. "We hear about doctors who are being threatened with professional discipline and it leads to these really agonizing scenes of patients suffering that are the obvious consequence of these types of restrictions."

Tilley says the state's next move would be to submit a response brief to the latest court filing.

Tags
Health News Florida AbortionFlorida Supreme CourtFlorida Legislature
