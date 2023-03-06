News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Florida's COVID cases continue to decline as death count nears 87,000
The Florida Department of Health’s latest COVID-19 report showed a continued decline in newly reported cases but nearly 87,000 deaths related to the virus.
The state had 11,191 reported cases from Feb. 24 to Thursday, the lowest total in at least 10 weeks, according to the department’s data release Friday.
Meantime, 86,850 COVID-19 deaths had been reported as of Thursday. That was up from 86,294 reported deaths two weeks earlier.
Because of lags in reporting, it is unclear when the additional deaths occurred.
