© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida's COVID cases continue to decline as death count nears 87,000

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published March 6, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST

The state had 11,191 reported cases from Feb. 24 to Thursday, the lowest total in at least 10 weeks, according to the data release Friday.

The Florida Department of Health’s latest COVID-19 report showed a continued decline in newly reported cases but nearly 87,000 deaths related to the virus.

The state had 11,191 reported cases from Feb. 24 to Thursday, the lowest total in at least 10 weeks, according to the department’s data release Friday.

Meantime, 86,850 COVID-19 deaths had been reported as of Thursday. That was up from 86,294 reported deaths two weeks earlier.

Because of lags in reporting, it is unclear when the additional deaths occurred.

Copyright 2023 Health News Florida

Tags
Health News Florida COVID-19Coronavirus
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now