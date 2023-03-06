Florida's COVID cases continue to decline as death count nears 87,000

The Florida Department of Health’s latest COVID-19 report showed a continued decline in newly reported cases but nearly 87,000 deaths related to the virus.

The state had 11,191 reported cases from Feb. 24 to Thursday, the lowest total in at least 10 weeks, according to the department’s data release Friday.

Meantime, 86,850 COVID-19 deaths had been reported as of Thursday. That was up from 86,294 reported deaths two weeks earlier.

Because of lags in reporting, it is unclear when the additional deaths occurred.

