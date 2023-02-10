Tallahassee Memorial is taking more patients but its network remains offline after a cyberattack

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare on Thursday announced it was increasing patient volume and accepting more emergency patients a week after a cyberattack took its IT system offline.

The health system said it refining downtime procedures but still using paper documentation as it slowly brings impacted systems back online.

Since the IT security threat Feb. 2, the hospital was forced to divert all but the most severe emergency patients to other hospitals. Tallahassee Memorial officials said Thursday more emergency patients were being accepted as of Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the hospital resumed “limited” nonemergency surgeries that were halted after the cyberattack, which the hospital has characterized as an “IT security issue.”

The health system will continue to gradually increase patient volume “as our processes become more streamlined and efficient,” the hospital said in an update posted Thursday on social media.

The update said the hospital was making “significant progress and working nonstop” to bring affected computer systems back online, but no timetable could be given.

“As is customary with events of this nature, it will take some time to return to normal operations,” the social media post said.

No reason has been given for the cyberattack, which remains under investigation by law enforcement that reportedly includes the FBI.

“We continue to work with appropriate law enforcement and state and federal agencies to manage the investigation and recovery from this event,” the hospital’s post said.

The hospital system, headquartered in Tallahassee, provides health care across 21 counties in northern Florida, southern Georgia and southern Alabama, according to its website.

