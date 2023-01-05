ACHA's chief of staff Jason Weida takes over as agency's interim secretary

With the departure of Simone Marstiller from the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, Jason Weida has become interim secretary of the agency, according to the AHCA website.

Weida, an attorney, most recently worked as the agency’s chief of staff after serving as an assistant deputy secretary for Medicaid Policy and Quality.

Marstiller announced in November that she was stepping down as secretary of the agency, which oversees the massive Medicaid program.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Marstiller as AHCA secretary in February 2021, after she served a little more than two years as secretary of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Weida is a former assistant United States attorney in Boston.

