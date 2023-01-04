© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Perceived high cost of insurance keeps Floridians from enrolling

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published January 4, 2023 at 7:01 AM EST
FILE - Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, the administrator for the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services, poses for a photograph in her office, Feb. 9, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Evan Vucci/AP
/
AP
FILE - Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, the administrator for the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services, poses for a photograph in her office, Feb. 9, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

A survey by Florida Blue shows the main reason people give for not enrolling in a health plan in Florida is the perceived high cost of insurance.

Thousands of uninsured Floridians say the perceived high cost of health plans keep them from seeking coverage for themselves and their families, according to a survey from Florida Blue.

Survey results from participants between the ages of 21 and 64 show the main reason people give for not enrolling in a health plan in Florida is the perceived high cost of insurance.

Seventy percent of people surveyed say they, “believe they couldn’t afford health insurance.”

The study found uninsured families tend to avoid seeking medical care unless they’re sick.

And a majority of respondents said they believe health insurance costs $50 to $500 per month.

However, four out of five people can find plans for $10 or less a month on the Marketplace. Most plans cover preventative care including yearly doctor’s visits.

Open enrollment ends on January 15th this year.

Enroll in health insurance here.
Copyright 2023 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Tags
Health News Florida health insurance costsFlorida BlueObamacarehealth insurance enrollment
Danielle Prieur
See stories by Danielle Prieur
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now