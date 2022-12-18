© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida

AdventHealth Orchestra is made up of doctors and nurses who are using music to heal

Health News Florida | By Nicole Darden Creston - WMFE
Published December 18, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
The AdventHealth Orchestra formed in 2021 to create community and memorialize lost co-workers.
AdventHealth
Watch this video to hear from some multitalented health care workers on what making music means to them.

In Central Florida, AdventHealth is known for, well, health care. But the organization is made up of people – individuals who have put everything they have into caring for the community.

And now, they say they have a new way to help – and to heal: the AdventHealth Orchestra.

Watch the video below to hear from orchestra members about what making music means to them. We'll speak to orchestra director Richard Hickam, along with musicians and co-workers Amelia Lane and Grace Lai.

Health News Florida AdventHealthhealth care workersmusic
Nicole Darden Creston - WMFE
