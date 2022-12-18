AdventHealth Orchestra is made up of doctors and nurses who are using music to heal

In Central Florida, AdventHealth is known for, well, health care. But the organization is made up of people – individuals who have put everything they have into caring for the community.

And now, they say they have a new way to help – and to heal: the AdventHealth Orchestra.

Watch the video below to hear from orchestra members about what making music means to them. We'll speak to orchestra director Richard Hickam, along with musicians and co-workers Amelia Lane and Grace Lai.

