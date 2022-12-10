© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
the_florida_roundup_logo_FINAL_01_2.png
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our hosts, veteran journalists from our partner public radio stations: WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami and WJCT’s Melissa Ross, broadcasting from Jacksonville.

A 'tripledemic' threat, Florida roads are a 'danger zone', and storms uncover history buried in sand

WJCT News | By Brendan Rivers
Published December 10, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST
Archaeologists from St. Augustine's Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program team work on an 1800s shipwreck on Little Talbot Island.
Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program
/
Archaeologists from St. Augustine's Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program team work on an 1800s shipwreck on Little Talbot Island.

On this week's Florida Roundup, we discuss Florida being hit with a "tripledemic" as the holidays approach, as well as a new study that says the state's roads are dangerous for drivers, and Hurricanes Ian and Nicole unearth a pair of shipwrecks.

COVID-19 cases have ticked up across the U.S. since Thanksgiving, including in Florida, where the positivity rate is in the double digits again.

Flu and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases are adding to the mix in what’s been labeled a “tripledemic.”

Guests:


Highway to the danger zone

A new report says Florida is one of the worst states in the nation when it comes to keeping motorists safe on highways.

The group Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety ranks Florida a “danger” state, saying the roads are a hazard due to a low number of laws on the books aimed at preventing traffic deaths.

Guests:


Hurricanes Ian and Nicole reveal shipwrecks on Florida beaches

When Hurricanes Ian and Nicole blew through Florida they didn’t just cause massive amounts of damage, they also uncovered a pair of archaeological sites.

A 19th century shipwreck was recently revealed on Little Talbot Island in Jacksonville, and a curious object was discovered in the sand in Daytona Beach. The finds are fascinating, but they tell just one side of this story. The symptoms of climate change – more intense hurricanes among them – pose a serious threat to many historic sites across Florida.

Guests:

  • Emily Jane Murray, public archaeologist for the Florida Public Archaeology Network
  • Chuck Meide, director of the Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program at the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Museum

Copyright 2022 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.

Tags
Health News Florida CoronavirusCOVID-19fluRSVTraffic fatalitiesHurricane IanTropical Storm Nicoleshipwreck
Brendan Rivers
Brendan Rivers comes to WJCT News with years of experience reporting and hosting news for several stations in the Daytona Beach area.
See stories by Brendan Rivers
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now