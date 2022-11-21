© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida reports that COVID case numbers have remained relatively flat in recent weeks

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published November 21, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST

The state's two-week COVID report also showed the total number of residents who have died from COVID-19 is 82,875.

New data from the Florida Department of Health showed that numbers of reported COVID-19 cases have remained relatively flat in recent weeks.

The state had a reported 11,783 cases from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10 and slight drop, to 11,632 cases, from Nov. 11 to Thursday.

The positivity rate was 8% this past week, a slight rise from the previous report of 7.8%,

The state also reported the number of residents who have died from COVID-19 is 82,875. That was up from 82,541 two weeks earlier and 82,176 four weeks earlier.

Because of lags in reporting, it is unclear when the additional deaths occurred.

Over the past week, about 177 new hospital admissions were recorded in Florida because of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. .

Through Nov. 19, 2022
CDC
/
Through Nov. 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 Health News Florida

Tags
Health News Florida CoronavirusCOVID-19Florida Department of HealthCDC
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now