Few new COVID cases in Florida but related deaths pass 82,000 mark

More than 82,500 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020, while the number of newly reported cases remains relatively low, according to data released Friday by the state Department of Health.

The data showed that, as of Thursday, the state had a reported 82,541 deaths related to the virus. That was up from 82,176 reported deaths two weeks earlier and up from 81,661 deaths in numbers released Oct. 7.

Because of lags in reporting, it is unclear when the additional deaths occurred.

The Department of Health report also showed that the state had 12,336 reported new cases of COVID-19 from Oct. 28 through Thursday and 10,798 reported cases the previous week.

Those numbers were far below reported cases during surges of cases earlier in the year.

CDC/Through Nov. 7 2022

Copyright 2022 Health News Florida