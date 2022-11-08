© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Few new COVID cases in Florida but related deaths pass 82,000 mark

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published November 8, 2022 at 9:20 AM EST

The Department of Health report showed that the state had 12,336 reported new cases of COVID from Oct. 28 through Thursday and 10,798 reported cases the previous week.

More than 82,500 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020, while the number of newly reported cases remains relatively low, according to data released Friday by the state Department of Health.

The data showed that, as of Thursday, the state had a reported 82,541 deaths related to the virus. That was up from 82,176 reported deaths two weeks earlier and up from 81,661 deaths in numbers released Oct. 7.

Because of lags in reporting, it is unclear when the additional deaths occurred.

The Department of Health report also showed that the state had 12,336 reported new cases of COVID-19 from Oct. 28 through Thursday and 10,798 reported cases the previous week.

Those numbers were far below reported cases during surges of cases earlier in the year.

CDC/Through Nov. 7 2022

