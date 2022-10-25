© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida

HCA Florida has purchased 22 acres for a new hospital in Manatee County

Health News Florida | By Rick Mayer
Published October 25, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT
An artist's rendering of HCA Florida hospital planned for the North River Ranch development in Manatee County.
Neal Land & Neighborhoods
An artist's rendering of HCA Florida hospital planned for the North River Ranch development in Manatee County.

Neal Land & Neighborhoods said the hospital will be part of a medical district planned for its North River Ranch development in Parrish.

HCA Florida has purchased 22 acres for a hospital to be built in north Manatee County, the land developers announced Monday.

Neal Land & Neighborhoods said the hospital will be part of a Village Center in its North River Ranch development in Parrish, a growing community south of Tampa.

The hospital will have at least 150 beds, an emergency room and acute treatment center, plus adjacent buildings housing 125,000 square feet of medical offices.

The Manatee County Commission previously approved construction of the six-story hospital.

The announcement shows a continued commitment by Nashville-based HCA Healthcare to continue to expand in the Florida, where it will soon operate more than 50 hospitals.

Earlier this year, the company rebranded hospitals in Gainesville, Jacksonville and Orange Park to reflect the HCA brand. In December, HCA said it would build hospitals in Gainesville, The Villages area and Fort Myers.

Copyright 2022 Health News Florida

Tags
Health News Florida manatee countyHCAHCA Healthcarehospitals
