HCA Florida has purchased 22 acres for a new hospital in Manatee County

HCA Florida has purchased 22 acres for a hospital to be built in north Manatee County, the land developers announced Monday.

Neal Land & Neighborhoods said the hospital will be part of a Village Center in its North River Ranch development in Parrish, a growing community south of Tampa.

The hospital will have at least 150 beds, an emergency room and acute treatment center, plus adjacent buildings housing 125,000 square feet of medical offices.

The Manatee County Commission previously approved construction of the six-story hospital.

The announcement shows a continued commitment by Nashville-based HCA Healthcare to continue to expand in the Florida, where it will soon operate more than 50 hospitals.

Earlier this year, the company rebranded hospitals in Gainesville, Jacksonville and Orange Park to reflect the HCA brand. In December, HCA said it would build hospitals in Gainesville, The Villages area and Fort Myers.

Copyright 2022 Health News Florida