Florida reports lower COVID case count while passing 82,000 deaths
The state Department of Health report showed that numbers of new COVID cases have remained relatively low during October.
More than 82,000 Florida residents have died with COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020, according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Health.
As of Thursday, the state had a reported 82,176 COVID-19 resident deaths. That was up from 81,661 in numbers released Oct. 7 and up from 81,139 in numbers released Sept. 26.
There were 515 deaths recorded over that two-week period. However, because of lags in reporting, it is unclear when those deaths occurred.
The Department of Health report also showed that numbers of new COVID-19 cases have remained relatively low this month. The state had a reported 9,934 new cases from Oct. 7 through Oct. 13 and 10,111 new cases from Oct. 14 through Thursday.
