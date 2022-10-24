Florida reports lower COVID case count while passing 82,000 deaths

More than 82,000 Florida residents have died with COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020, according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Health.

As of Thursday, the state had a reported 82,176 COVID-19 resident deaths. That was up from 81,661 in numbers released Oct. 7 and up from 81,139 in numbers released Sept. 26.

There were 515 deaths recorded over that two-week period. However, because of lags in reporting, it is unclear when those deaths occurred.

The Department of Health report also showed that numbers of new COVID-19 cases have remained relatively low this month. The state had a reported 9,934 new cases from Oct. 7 through Oct. 13 and 10,111 new cases from Oct. 14 through Thursday.

CDC / As Of Oct. 20, 2022



