© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida passes more than 7 million COVID cases

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published August 29, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT
graphic of coronavirus with words over the top
WUSF Public Media
/

As of Saturday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 7,004,963 Floridians have tested positive for the coronavirus.

More than 7 million have been diagnosed with the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

The state likely crossed the threshold over the weekend. As of Saturday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's total for Florida was 7,004,963 cases.

Over the last week, the state has averaged approximately 6,163 new cases a day.

The number of people who have died with COVID-19 was reported at
on Saturday.

Florida crossed the seven million case mark about three and a half months after crossing six million on May 14 (see chart below).

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are on the decline.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported Sunday that 3,291 people are hospitalized in Florida with COVID-19, down from 3,663 — about 10 percent —recorded a week ago.

# of Floridians testing positive for coronavirus

Approximate date case recordedTime since previous milestone
13/1/2020
1 million12/1/20209 months
2 million3/27/2021Approx. 3 1/2 months
3 million8/19/2021Approx. 5 months
4 million12/27/2021Approx. 4 months
5 million1/4/2022Approx. 2 weeks
6 million5/14/2022Approx. 4 months
7 million8/27/2022Approx. 3 1/2 months

Tags

Health News Florida CoronavirusCoronavirus FloridaCOVID-19COVID-19 Floridacoronavirus Florida deathsCOVID-19 Deaths Florida
Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner is the assistant news director and intern coordinator for WUSF News.
See stories by Mark Schreiner
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now