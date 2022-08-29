Florida passes more than 7 million COVID cases

More than 7 million have been diagnosed with the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

The state likely crossed the threshold over the weekend. As of Saturday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's total for Florida was 7,004,963 cases.

Over the last week, the state has averaged approximately 6,163 new cases a day.

The number of people who have died with COVID-19 was reported at

on Saturday.

Florida crossed the seven million case mark about three and a half months after crossing six million on May 14 (see chart below).

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are on the decline.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported Sunday that 3,291 people are hospitalized in Florida with COVID-19, down from 3,663 — about 10 percent —recorded a week ago.

# of Floridians testing positive for coronavirus

