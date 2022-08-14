© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

How does COVID compare to plagues throughout history? Shakespearean literature has answers

WGCU | By Mike Kiniry,
Tara Calligan
Published August 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT
In this interview with author Rebecca Totora, we explore ways our response to the pandemic might have similarities to other plagues, and how writers like William Shakespeare responded.

When the bubonic plague swept through Europe in the 16th and 17th centuries, very few official records were kept that described what everyday people were experiencing.

"There were histories about plague that might include demographics - how many people died. "But, up until about the 1700s, there were diaries, there weren't newspapers as we know them," says author Rebecca Totaro, whose work focuses on plagues in history through the lens of literature. "So, to find out what was the human experience of plague what we have are writings."

Among her books are on plague and early modern disaster are Meteorology and Physiology in Early Modern Culture and The Plague Epic in Early Modern England: Heroic Measures, 1603-1721.

Totoro, an English professor at Florida Gulf Coast University, helps us learn some plague history in this interview with Gulf Coast Life. Explore ways our modern response to the COVID-19 pandemic might have similarities to plagues in history, and how writers responded.

Just click on the Listen button above to hear the discussion.

Mike Kiniry
Mike Kiniry is producer of Gulf Coast Live, and co-creator and host of the WGCU podcast Three Song Stories: Biography Through Music. He first joined the WGCU team in the summer of 2003 as an intern while studying Communication at Florida Gulf Coast University.
Tara Calligan
