© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

4 cases of monkeypox reported in Hillsborough County

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Julio Ochoa
Published July 21, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak.
CDC
/
via AP
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak.

The Florida Department of Health reported on its website Thursday that the county has four cases of the rare disease.

Hillsborough County has its first cases of monkeypox.

The Florida Department of Health reported on its website Thursday that the county has four cases of the rare disease.

The first cases in the greater Tampa Bay region were reported in Pinellas County. It now has 11, according to the department of health.

Polk, which has three cases and Sarasota, which has one, are the only other counties in the region reporting people with the disease.

Related: What you need to know about monkeypox.

Those who get monkeypox start out with flu-like symptoms that progress to a rash on the face and body.

Health officials say the disease is not very contagious. Person-to-person transmission typically requires prolonged face-to-face contact or direct contact with an active rash.

Nearly 80 percent of Florida's 226 cases have been reported in the South Florida counties of Broward and Miami-Dade.

Only New York and California have more cases than Florida, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Tags

Health News Florida monkeypoxHillsborough CountyFlorida Department of Health
Julio Ochoa
Newspapers were my first love, but public radio stole my heart from the moment I tuned in during college.
See stories by Julio Ochoa
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now