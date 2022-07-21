4 cases of monkeypox reported in Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County has its first cases of monkeypox.

The Florida Department of Health reported on its website Thursday that the county has four cases of the rare disease.

The first cases in the greater Tampa Bay region were reported in Pinellas County. It now has 11, according to the department of health.

Polk, which has three cases and Sarasota, which has one, are the only other counties in the region reporting people with the disease.

Those who get monkeypox start out with flu-like symptoms that progress to a rash on the face and body.

Health officials say the disease is not very contagious. Person-to-person transmission typically requires prolonged face-to-face contact or direct contact with an active rash.

Nearly 80 percent of Florida's 226 cases have been reported in the South Florida counties of Broward and Miami-Dade.

Only New York and California have more cases than Florida, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.