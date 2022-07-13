© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida

The demand is high as monkeypox vaccines arrive in Broward County

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Cindy Krischer Goodman | South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Published July 13, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT
monkeypox vaccine jynneos.jpg
U.S. Department Of Health And Human Services
Federal officials are focused on prioritizing providing the Jynneos vaccine, given in two doses 28 days apart, because it has fewer side effects and can be administered to people who are immunocompromised.

More than 120 confirmed or probable monkeypox cases have been reported in Florida this year through Tuesday. Most of those cases are in Broward, with more than 70,

Monkeypox vaccines finally arrived in Broward County on Tuesday to high demand as residents rushed to receive a dose.

Robert Boo, chief executive officer of The Pride Center for Equality in Wilton Manors, said 864 appointments for the vaccine filled up overnight after slots became available. On Tuesday, Boo became one of the first to receive a dose of Jynneos.

“The vaccine is highly sought after,” Boo said. “Spread within the community is definitely here. We have got to get ahead of this big rolling ball.”'

More than 120 confirmed or probable monkeypox cases have been reported in Florida this year through Tuesday. Most of those cases are in Broward, with more than 70, and local doctors say that almost certainly is an undercount as many may be unaware that they are infected or have not yet been tested. Miami-Dade reported more than 20 cases,

To make an appointment for the Jynneos vaccine, click here. No walk-ins.

Click here to read more from our news partner, the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Cindy Krischer Goodman | South Florida Sun-Sentinel
