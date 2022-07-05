An appeal reinstates Florida's abortion law minutes after the judge's written order blocked it

A Leon County judge issued a written order on Tuesday that temporarily block Florida's new 15-week abortion ban days after it took effect in the state.

It was an expected move following an oral ruling last week in which the judge said the law violated the state constitution.

A spokesperson for Gov. Ron DeSantis told the Tampa Bay Times that the state has appealed the injunction, keeping it in effect.

The appeal freezes the order. The plaintiffs said they will seek a stay of any freeze. The case is expected to eventually be decided by the Florida Supreme Court.

Judge John Cooper issued the order following a court challenge by reproductive health providers who claimed the state constitution guarantees a right to the procedure.

The decision came as abortion laws change at a frenzied pace across the country following the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Florida's law had gone into effect Friday before being blocked.

