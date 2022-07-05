© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida

An appeal reinstates Florida's abortion law minutes after the judge's written order blocked it

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published July 5, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT
Updated July 5, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT
A woman binds her wrists with red white and blue material as she and others participate in an abortion-rights rally at Lafayette Park in front of the White House on the July 4 holiday in Washington, Monday, July 4, 2022.
Andrew Harnik
/
AP
A woman binds her wrists with red white and blue material as she and others participate in an abortion-rights rally at Lafayette Park in front of the White House on the July 4 holiday in Washington, Monday, July 4, 2022.

The appeal keeps the law in effect - for now. The appeal was expected following Judge John Cooper's ruling, in which he said the law violated the state constitution's privacy protections.

A Leon County judge issued a written order on Tuesday that temporarily block Florida's new 15-week abortion ban days after it took effect in the state.

It was an expected move following an oral ruling last week in which the judge said the law violated the state constitution.
A spokesperson for Gov. Ron DeSantis told the Tampa Bay Times that the state has appealed the injunction, keeping it in effect.

The appeal freezes the order. The plaintiffs said they will seek a stay of any freeze. The case is expected to eventually be decided by the Florida Supreme Court.

Judge John Cooper issued the order following a court challenge by reproductive health providers who claimed the state constitution guarantees a right to the procedure.

The decision came as abortion laws change at a frenzied pace across the country following the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Florida's law had gone into effect Friday before being blocked.

Copyright 2022 Health News Florida

Health News Florida abortion
Associated Press
