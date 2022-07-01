© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida

A new listeria outbreak tied to Florida accounts for 23 illnesses and one death

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published July 1, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT
This 2002 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a Listeria monocytogenes bacterium. One death and nearly two dozen hospitalizations are being tied to a new listeria outbreak of unknown origins, health officials said Thursday, June 30, 2022. The CDC has not identified a food that might be spreading the deadly bacteria, but officials are alerting the public to be alert to symptoms and the possibility of infection.
Elizabeth White
/
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/via AP
CDC officials say nearly all the 23 people known to have been infected in the outbreak either live in, or traveled to, Florida about a month before they got sick.

One death and nearly two dozen hospitalizations are being tied to a new listeria outbreak of unknown origin. Health officials said Thursday that they have not identified a food that might be spreading the deadly bacteria.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials say nearly all the 23 people known to have been infected in the outbreak either live in, or traveled to, Florida about a month before they got sick. The CDC website says the illness has been found in 10 states as of Friday.

Listeria is one of the most dangerous forms of food poisoning, and 22 of the infected people were hospitalized. One person from Illinois died and one pregnant woman lost her fetus, the CDC said.

The CDC is telling the public to be alert to symptoms and the possibility of infection.

According to the CDC, symptoms usually start within two weeks after eating food contaminated with listeria. If you are at higher risk for Listeria infection and have symptoms, especially if you recently traveled to Florida, talk to your healthcare provider.

Associated Press
