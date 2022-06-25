On Monday, National HIV Testing Day, get free testing and counseling at select Walgreens

In recognition of National HIV Testing Day on Monday, select Walgreens stories will provide free, confidential HIV testing.

Counselors will be on hand to answer questions about HIV prevention and treatment options, including PrEP, a medication that offers another effective means to reduce the risk of getting HIV.

No appointment is needed. To find a participating Walgreens, click here.

Nationally, nearly 300 local health departments and community organizations will be at Walgreens stores to provide free, confidential and fast test results on site.

The testing is in partnership with county Department of Health branches around Florida and Greater Than AIDS, is a public information initiative of the Kaiser Family Foundation. It includes nearly 300 local health departments and community organizations nationwide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 13% of the estimated 1.2 million people with HIV are not aware of their status. Early diagnosis and treatment are vital to preserving health and preventing transmission.

“The last two years of COVID-19 saw declines in HIV testing, and many places are still not at the levels they were before,” said Tina Hoff, the foundation;s senior vice president.

