© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

A CDC panel recommends that older Americans get a souped-up flu vaccines

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published June 23, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT
AP

The panel unanimously recommended certain flu vaccines for seniors, whose weakened immune systems don’t respond as well to traditional shots.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel says Americans 65 and older should get newer, souped-up flu vaccines.

The panel unanimously recommended certain flu vaccines for seniors, whose weakened immune systems don’t respond as well to traditional shots.

Options include a high-dose vaccine, one with an added immune booster and one made with insect cells instead of chicken eggs.

U.S. officials currently say that all Americans 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every season.

This would be the first time the government has stated a flu vaccine preference for older adults. The panel’s recommendations usually are adopted by the CDC.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 Health News Florida

Tags

Health News Florida CDCfluinfluenzaflu vaccineelderlyAgingseniors
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now