Monkeypox continues to spread in Florida as Orange County reports first case

Orange County has its first case of monkeypox.

With this new case in Orange County, the state now has a total of nine cases of monkeypox.

Dr. Jarod Fox runs the Infectious Diseases Department at Orlando Health.

He says the good news is the virus is not as contagious as COVID, as it mainly spreads through close and prolonged skin-to-skin contact with sores or with bedding or clothes that have touched these sores.

“It’s not going to just be casual contact that you’re going to be infected. It does require a prolonged close contact with an individual.”

Many of the cases nationwide have been in men who have sex with men, although the World Health Organization says anyone can get or pass on monkeypox.

Fox says the best form of prevention is to avoid kissing or sexual contact with someone whose been diagnosed with the virus.

“Be on heightened alert especially in those populations that have been more affected by this at this time. So that we can try to prevent further spread in the population.”

Symptoms of monkeypox include a high fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash on the face and mouth that spreads to the hands and feet.



