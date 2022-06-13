© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Many baby formula plants weren’t inspected because of COVID

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published June 13, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT
Abbott Nutrition has voluntarily recalled certain powdered baby formulas.
Abbott Nutrition has voluntarily recalled certain powdered baby formulas.

U.S. regulators have historically inspected baby formula plants at least once a year, but they did not inspect any of the three biggest manufacturers in 2020, according to federal records reviewed by AP.

U.S. regulators have historically inspected baby formula plants at least once a year, but they did not inspect any of the three biggest manufacturers in 2020, according to federal records reviewed by the Associated Press.

The FDA has consistently inspected infant formula facilities annually. But in early 2020, the FDA pulled most of its safety inspectors from the field because of the COVID pandemic. So it skipped thousands of routine plant inspections.

The gap in baby formula plant inspections is getting new scrutiny from Congress and government watchdogs after the Abbott factory in Michigan had to be closed for contamination, turning a supply shortage into a crisis that sent parents scrambling to find formula.

Click here to read more of this report from the Associated Press.

Health News Florida babiesbaby formulaParentingInfantsinfant formulaFDA
Associated Press
