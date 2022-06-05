Medical roundtable discusses the science of health care delivery

On WJCT's What's Health Got to Do With It, we discuss the science of health care delivery and the recent monkeypox cases that have been reported around the world and in Florida.

First, the science of health care delivery is one of the fastest-growing medical curriculums focused not only on what care practitioners should provide but how they should provide it.

Some of the most well-respected medical schools in the country are incorporating this philosophy into their curriculums and offering stand-alone degrees aimed at developing the next generation of health care administrators and medical leaders.

Participating in the roundtable are:

Dr. Daniel Johnson, professor of radiology and leader of the Science of Health Care Delivery program at Mayo Clinic Arizona.

Swapna Reddy, professor of health policy and health disparities at Arizona State University.

Kristin Will, assistant dean and associate professor of health solutions at Arizona State University.

Greg Sprout, a medical student at the University of Arizona.



Then, the rare monkeypox virus, usually confined mostly to Central and West Africa, has spread in unusual ways and among populations that have not been vulnerable in the past. More than 100 cases have been reported globally, including in Florida.

We talk with Chad Nielsen, director of accreditation and infection prevention at UF Health Jacksonville.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the episode.

